By Nedum Noble

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Chief Victor Umeh, has asked Nigerian youths to first pursue education before venturing into online media practice.

He challenged journalists, particularly those operating online media to always pursue fairness, truth and objectivity.

Speaking at a two-day summit of the Anambra State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held in Awka, Anambra State capital, Umeh regretted the use of the media to carry out vendettas.

He said, “The online media should not be a place to attack people and carry out vendettas. Young people should first pursue education before venturing online media practice. You don’t float online platform to attack people without justification.

The lawmaker, who was bestowed the award of ‘man of the year’ by the NUJ in the state, described himself as the product of the judiciary, just as he dedicated the award to the Nigerian judiciary.

He said his legal battles to defend his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its political cause began over 15 years ago, commended the Nigerian judiciary for standing for the truth, despite the odds.

Umeh was sworn in January this year after three years of legal battle resulting from the 2015 general elections.

He blamed the roles of some politicians, journalists and lawyers in trying to stand against the truth on political matters.

He said the National Assembly had embarked on sound legislation that would give the country a robust and enduring democracy, stating that 2018 budget when signed by the president had the capacity to better the lives of Nigerians.

On the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Umeh condemned using the court to carry out such action, saying it would be counterproductive.

He called on all tiers of government to pursue dialogue in conflict resolution.