DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Public Complaints Commission Not A Toothless Bulldog, Says Commissioner

By Nedum Noble

The Public Complaints Commission in Anambra State has restated its determination to prosecute cases of complaints brought to it by aggrieved members of the public, warning that it could no longer be referred to as a toothless bulldog.

The newly appointed commissioner for the commission, Prince Sam Nwosu, made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the state director of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Ishaku and the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Barr. Rita Maduagwu.

He said the commission’s peculiar way of fighting corruption and injustice was different from those of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other bodies.

According to Nwosu, the visit was to facilitate a strategic partnership that would help the commission discharge its functions smoothly.

“I decided that I and my team would be here to seek your partnership because we have a lot to work in common about. I want to tell you that this is a brand new Public Complaints Commission, and we are just coming from the dentist. We now bark and bite.

“When we have matters that are beyond our office, we push it to you, but when there are civil complaints that have to do with our office, you push it to us.

“We will also need the house of assembly when we need enactment of laws that can enhance our job. That is why I am here,” Nwosu said at separate fora,” said,

He called on members of the public who had one complaint or the other against public institutions and other business concerns in the state not to hesitate approaching the commission as its job was to ensure redress for aggrieved persons.

He said their activities also include wholely sponsored litigations on behalf of complainants.

The delegation received the assurances of the state director, DSS and the speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly who pledges to help ensure the efficient implementation of its duties.