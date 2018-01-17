DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“Proscribe Activities Of Fulani Herdsman, They Are Terrorists” – IPOB

In view of the ongoing sponsored and unwarranted killings, including the massacre of innocent citizens through out Nigeria today by Fulani Herdsmen, we the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide, wish to ask South East Governors and Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze Ndigbo why they have maintained a cowardly silence. Why won’t they command their fellow Northern Governors and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to proscribe or ban the activities of Fulani terror herdsmen as Northern governors and elders commanded them to do in the run up to Operation Python Dance. It is on record that Okezie Ikpeazu and other South East governors with the support of Ohaneze Ndigbo, openly announced before the world in Enugu that all IPOB peaceful activities were henceforth proscribed. That singular pronouncement by Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State gave impetus to the military to hastily label IPOB a terror group.

What Fulani herdsmen have been doing is mass murder and orchestrated genocide, yet all the anti-IPOB voices from the South East, South South and South West have fallen silent. They are scared of making the same demands Northern politicians forced them to make in the case of IPOB. Gov. Rochas Okorocha has suddenly gone mute, the unity of his beloved Nigeria is no longer threatened despite the senseless savagery of Fulani terror herdsmen. Nobody is hearing from Tanko Yakassai and Ango Abdullahi again.

This has clearly shown that South Eastern Governors, Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze, South South and South West politicians, with a few notable exceptions, are opportunistic charlatans that will do anything to please the North in return for power and wealth. It doesn’t matter how many are killed, how many villages are sacked and pillaged, as long as Fulani power brokers in the North controls all the levers of governance and military, they must be obeyed. South East governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo are the very worst culprits in this regard.

At the height of the irrational and rabid anti-IPOB sentiment in the Nigerian media, Igbo governors were seen openly towing the line of common Hausa Fulani Youths, when they boasted they will take the battle to the door step of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. A reality which happened when Nigerian soldiers stormed and destroyed the home of our leader as the youths had boasted. Today, all are silent as rivers of blood flow all over our land.

Till date, we keep wondering why Igbo governors and Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze Ndigbo will openly condemn the peaceful activities of IPOB, an organization that have no record of any violence or killing, while the they remain mute in the face of murderous and barbaric Fulani terrorists disguised as cattle herders.

We are aware that men and women of good conscience all around the world can see the blatant hypocrisy and rampant deception within all strata of the Nigerian establishment. A peaceful organization with no history of violence is labeled a terrorist group, tortured, killed and members imprisoned without trial; whereas a certified murderous Fulani outfit are allowed to literally get away with murder. Nigeria is proving to be a country without any understanding of what natural justice is all about.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.