Progress Report: Images From Obosi Emergency Erosion Work

Presented below in photographic form is the progress report of the emergency construction work ongoing at the erosion site in Obosi.

Who Will Win Anambra Guber? Gov. Willie Obiano [APGA]

Hon. Osita Chidoka [UPP]

Oseloka Obaze [PDP]

Tony Nwoye [APC] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The emergency erosion work was flag off by the Obiano administration following the sudden collapse of road infrastructure due to advanced earth erosion in the Obosi community.

The fast response of the Obiano administration appears to have yielded appreciable benefits. This is as the progress report photographs depict the recovery of the road. The people of the Obosi community have thus expressed joy and gratitude to the Obiano administration.

See photographs of the Obosi Emergency Erosion Work: