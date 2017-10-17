Probe Operation Python Dance Ii In South-East – UPP Tells National Assembly
Press Statement
Probe Operation Python Dance Ii In South-East – UPP Tells National Assembly
The United Progressive Party (UPP) has called on the National Assembly
to probe the activities of the Nigerian Army Operation Python Dance II
in the South East in which dozens of people were killed and many
wounded in flagrant violation of military rule of engagement with
civilians.
The news reports and sordid pictures of the military harassment and
torture of unarmed people in the South East during the infamous
Operation Python Dance II were a sad commentary in army-civilians
relations since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.
It was the army’s ill-conceived use of force and intimidation of the
good people of the South East geopolitical zone that fueled the
suspicion and rejection of its medical outreach in the area and
beyond.
We have no objection to the military discharging its constitutional
responsibilities. We however insist that strict adherence to military
rule of engagement must be followed and those who violate it should be
sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others.
UPP commends its Anambra State governorship candidate, Chief Osita
Chidoka for his earlier call on the National Assembly to investigate
the Operation Python Dance II. It is in tandem with the position of
our great party that military force should not be applied in handling
civilian matters. It is inappropriate and unacceptable in a democracy.
The party also commends Chief Chidoka for demonstrating leadership in
his famous solidarity visit to the Federal High Court Abuja to witness
the trial of Prince Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of
Biafra on Tuesday 17th October 2017, as the Court is the temple of
Justice and the last hope of the common man. Chidoka has always shown
that he is a man of the people and a dependable leader poised to
transform Anambra State if elected governor on 18th November 2017. He
is the candidate to beat in that election.
We urge Anambra State electorate to vote for him and his running mate,
Chief Marcel Ogbonnaya Okeke. The Tiger Team is unstoppable indeed.
–
Chief Ogbuehi Dike
National Publicity Secretary