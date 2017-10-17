Press Statement

Probe Operation Python Dance Ii In South-East – UPP Tells National Assembly

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has called on the National Assembly

to probe the activities of the Nigerian Army Operation Python Dance II

in the South East in which dozens of people were killed and many

wounded in flagrant violation of military rule of engagement with

civilians.

The news reports and sordid pictures of the military harassment and

torture of unarmed people in the South East during the infamous

Operation Python Dance II were a sad commentary in army-civilians

relations since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

It was the army’s ill-conceived use of force and intimidation of the

good people of the South East geopolitical zone that fueled the

suspicion and rejection of its medical outreach in the area and

beyond.

We have no objection to the military discharging its constitutional

responsibilities. We however insist that strict adherence to military

rule of engagement must be followed and those who violate it should be

sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others.

UPP commends its Anambra State governorship candidate, Chief Osita

Chidoka for his earlier call on the National Assembly to investigate

the Operation Python Dance II. It is in tandem with the position of

our great party that military force should not be applied in handling

civilian matters. It is inappropriate and unacceptable in a democracy.

The party also commends Chief Chidoka for demonstrating leadership in

his famous solidarity visit to the Federal High Court Abuja to witness

the trial of Prince Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of

Biafra on Tuesday 17th October 2017, as the Court is the temple of

Justice and the last hope of the common man. Chidoka has always shown

that he is a man of the people and a dependable leader poised to

transform Anambra State if elected governor on 18th November 2017. He

is the candidate to beat in that election.

We urge Anambra State electorate to vote for him and his running mate,

Chief Marcel Ogbonnaya Okeke. The Tiger Team is unstoppable indeed.

–

Chief Ogbuehi Dike

National Publicity Secretary