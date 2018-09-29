DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Primaries: SDP Aspirants Demand Transparent Polls, Pledge Better Representation

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in Benue state will today hold their House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries to select candidates who will fly the party’s flag at the 2019 general elections.

The Zonal Vice chairman of the party, Architect David Uma said the party’s primaries will be a direct primaries. He urged all aspirants to be of good conduct saying the party will ensure a free and fair elections.

Most of the aspirants, Hon. Grace Dooshima Kumbur, Hon. Tyough Beetsegh and Dickson Pawa who spoke to our correspondent expressed satisfaction with the screening processes so far and called on the party to be fair to all aspirants.

Speaking after his screening at the party secretariat on Thursday night, a House of Representative aspirant, Dickson Orlu Pawa said “so far, the process is free and fair”.

Powa who is contesting to represent his people of Katsina Ala/Ukum federal constituency regretted the insecurity ravaging his people saying “I am a retired security officer. I know the challenges of my people. If I win, this case of insecurity will go down drastically because I will bring my experience to bare.”

While he noted that zoning favours him, Pawa, a former Chief Detail to immediate past Governor Gabriel Suswam, said he will attract federal presence to his people especially in the area of education, road networks among others.

Also speaking, Hon. Tyough Beetsegh contesting the Makurdi/Guma federal constituency promise effective legislation, youth enlightenment and education and to ensure the people of Makurdi/Guma have a voice at the National Assembly.

Mrs Grace Kumbur who is contesting for Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency, in her remarks hailed the party for carrying all aspirants along pledging to salvage her people from their challenges if voted into office.

“I live among my people and I have a feel of their challenges. That is why I have availed myself to serve so that together we can solve these problems. Our borders are porous especially from the Kwande axis and when I’m elected, we will see how we can tackle these security challenges”.

She encouraged more women to vie for political office to lend their voice to he development of the nation.