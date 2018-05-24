DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Presidential Aspirant, Shekarau To Be Arraigned Today

EX-Kano State Governor and presidential hopeful, Ibrahim Shekarau was, yesterday, detained at the Kano office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Detained with the former minister of Education is ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs Aminu Wali, and Mansur Ahmad, for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

They were quizzed for over an hour and released on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the EFCC detained them for possible arraignment today at the Federal High Court in Kano.

Shekarau is accused of collecting N25 million from the N950 million logistics money for 2015 elections.

Recall that Shekarau had on earlier alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his arrest.

Shekarau who recently signified his political aspiration to run for the Presidency and granted media interviews where he picked holes on anti-masses policies of the current administration.

Sule Ya’u Sule, his Special Assistant on media, in a statement, noted that the development was a sign that the president was jittery ahead of the 2019 election and was seeking to harass strong aspirants, including Shekarau.

Shekarau declared his intention to contest for the presidency in the 2019 general elections, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).