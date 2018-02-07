DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

President Buhari’s Address in Nasarawa

Remarks By His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria, On The Occasion Of The Commissioning Of Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State: Tuesday, 6th February, 2018.

Protocols:

I am very pleased to be with you here today in Lafia, the Capital of Nasarawa State. I am, indeed, overwhelmed by the warm reception accorded to me.