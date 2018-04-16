DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday had a bilateral meeting with the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

President Buhari had some discussions with the British Prime.

Details of the discussion are not yet disclosed as the meeting was closed-door.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, and other government officials are with President Buhari in the United Kingdom.

At the end of the meeting, President Buhari thanked Prime Minister May for Britain’s efforts at the training of the Nigerian Armed forces in fighting Boko Haram.

The President had earlier received the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Sunday.

He also received a support group called Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation. This was alongside the Chief of Staff to President Abba Kyari.

Buhari on Monday, April 9 left Abuja for the United Kingdom, London.

This was after he declared his intention to seek re-election at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

–

Source: Channels