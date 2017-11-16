President Buhari Directs Reinstatement Of Gov Obiano’s Security Aides

State House Press Release

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

While welcoming the President on arrival Wednesday in Awka for the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Rally, the governor had complained about the withdrawal of his security aides.

Before departing Awka, President Buhari directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila to ensure the return of the governor’s security personnel. (Picture attached)

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 15, 2017.