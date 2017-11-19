President Buhari Congratulates Former President, Goodluck Jonathan At 60

State House Press Release

On behalf of the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on his 60th birthday, November 20th, 2017.

President Buhari joins members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), professional colleagues, associates of Dr Jonathan, and his family in celebrating the unique history of the Nigerian leader, who within a short period rose from being a Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President to becoming Nigeria’s President for six years.

President Buhari believes Dr Jonathan’s foray into politics and ascendency to the highest political office in Nigeria from a humble riverine background testifies to the greatness and inclusiveness of Nigeria’s democracy, and serves as an invitation to all those with interest to add value to the nation.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will bless Dr Jonathan with good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the country.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 19, 2017