President Buhari Begs For Votes In Bauchi Says He Will Not Allow Looting

From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised his administration will not allow thieves to continue looting Nigerian treasury. This he said while asking for the people of Bauchi to help him and vote for his candidate in the Bauchi South by-election

Buhari made the statement yesterday in Bauchi during a campaign rally for the party’s flag bearer for Bauchi south senatorial by-election Honorable Lawan Yahaya Gumau at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium

He said, “I am in Bauchi today to seek for your support and votes for All Progressive Congress ‎(APC) senatorial candidate for Bauchi south senatorial by-election coming up on the 11of August 2018.‎ I hope you will help me by electing our candidate“.

He said his administration will continue to improve security, agriculture and economy of the land.

He further made a passionate prayer that God Almighty should chase away thieves and criminal from Nigeria.

Speaking in a similar vein, National Chairman of A‎PC Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole described defectors as those who enter into politics to enrich themselves.

He said, “We all know in Nigeria those who enter into government to enrich themselves. For sixteen years, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) only share Nigerian money among themselves. But Buhari say no to it and they all turn against him. They are all afraid if Buhari got another mandate again they will all rot in jail“.

He said most of those running from the party have all hid money in latrines. “We don’t need thieves in APC they should go or rather we chase them out. Two good men are better than ten thieves and ten good men are better than thousand thieves, they are holding series of meeting against us but I certainly know it will fail“. He said.

Also speaking, Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar said that Buhari stands for truth and those who loves him will vote for APC

He also commended the president for introducing N-power, school feeding and getting the country out of the recent recession.