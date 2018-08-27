DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Presidency Not Zoned To Any Region – APGA NWC Source

Information recently made available to 247ureports.com through a competent source conversant with the goings on within the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] reveals that a recent publication indicating the APGA had zoned its presidency to the north, as false and misleading.

Available information indicates that the APGA had not reached a decision on the zoning of presidential slot. The recent decision by the Board of Trustees [BOT] to zone the presidential slot to the north is not bidding on the APGA as a party. This is as a result of the APGA constitution which places the BOT with only advisory powers. The APGA constitution only affords the National Executive Council [NEC] with the powers to rule on behalf of the party.

The source who did not want his name mentioned told 247ureports.com that the APGA NEC and NWC will seat for a meeting on Wednesday August 29, 2018 to deliberate on a range on issues of which the presidential elections will be addressed as well. The source noted that it is unlikely the presidential ticket will be zoned to any region of the country. “The BOT decision is not bidding on us”.

By next week, the presidential forms will be ready for pick by presidential aspirants. According to the source, the forms will be sold with focus on any particular region of the country. He did not state the price tag of the forms. He said the price will be discussed at the meeting.

The NWC source also dispelled all rumors stating that the APGA had reached agreements with the All Progressive Congress [APC] to support the President in 2019 in his reelection bid. “We have not reached agreement with anybody”.

However in talking with a member of the BOT, a different take on the zoning formula was expressed. Chief Ezeonwuka expressed his take on the zoning formula as a ranking member of the BOT. He explained that the party reached the decision to zone the presidential ticket up north. “We want a rich Hausa man to come and pick the ticket”. He continued to add that “we want Atiku”.

Chief Ezeonwuka indicated that APGA has finally arrived to do national politics. “We will no longer box ourselves to regional politics. We are going nation. After 4years of the north, it will be zones to the south east”.