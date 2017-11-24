Presidency Finally Agrees To Sack Magu After Meeting With Senate

The Presidency may have agreed to sack Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). The move followed a recent crucial meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and the Presidency.

The Senate had twice refused to confirm Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC after he reportedly “failed the confirmation interview.” Despite his rejection by the Senate, the President has kept him in office to the consternation of the National Assembly.

Irked by the development, the Senate stalled further confirmation of nominees from the Presidency. Dailytrust reports that currently, over 50 nominees of the President are awaiting confirmation by the senate these nominees are from the NDDC, CCB, CBN, ICPC, FERMA, MPC and PENCOM among others.

Vigil360 has reliably gathered that the Presidency has reached out to the Senate with a view to resolving the matter. A delegation from the Presidency according to the source was led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Sen. Ita Enang. Confirming the development to Dailytrust, Ita said.

“We are not resting on our oars; we are conducting the best and highest level of diplomacy. We have started talking again; we have changed the tone of our speaking. We are arriving at something like a middle ground that would be satisfactory to all parties.

“So long that these appointments stand unconfirmed, foreign investment, funding from foreign partners and governance are being affected. We are not attacking, we are engaging and I believe in the next few days, the result will be evidenced and we will come out of it,” he said.

He however refused to state whether the President has agreed to sack Magu.

But sources in the National Assembly told Vigil360 that the Senators insisted on Magu’s removal to pave way for the confirmation of other nominees. The source said Ita’s disclosure that the Presidency has changed tone suggests that the Presidency may do the bidding of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ita has assured the Senators that he will convey their decision to the President.

