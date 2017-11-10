Pray for Peaceful Elections – Osodieme Urges Ndi Anambra

By Emeka Ozumba

The wife of the Governor, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called on ndi Anambra especially Christians and Moslems in the state to pray for peaceful elections. The wife of the governor made the plea in a brief chat with newsmen on Friday at Governors’ Lodge, Amawbia.

Osodieme said that it is important that Moslem commit the state in prayers today and likewise Christians of various denominations on to commit the state in the hands of God. Said she:

“Anambra state has been a haven of peace and tranquility in the last three and half years and we want that sustained. I also know that we cannot ignore the hand of God in the progress our state has made so far. Hence, this call for prayers by all and sundry. As mother of the state, I am equally concerned like all mothers about the well-being of my children and we do not want anything that will put anyone in harm’s way.”

Speaking further Osodieme stated; “As you all know, we are all precious in the sight of God. Therefore, it is important for all of us to promote peaceful conduct by all our sons and daughters to ensure peaceful elections on 18th November 2017. “