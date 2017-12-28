Pray For Buhari’s Son, Frank Urges Nigerians

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has called on Nigerians, most especially the youths, to pray for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President’s son was on Tuesday night involved in a bike accident in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where he sustained a head injury and had one of his limbs broken.

In a statement Timi Frank signed on Thursday in Abuja to express his sympathy over the accident, called on Nigerians, most especialy the politicians to set aside their political, religion or ethnicity differences at the moment to remember the first family in prayers.

The APC chieftain said if it is well with the first family, it will be surely well with Nigeria as a country.

“To pray for the wellbeing of our leaders and their family members is a responsibility expected of we the followers. The Holy Books made us to understand that no leader can emerge without the permission of God Almighty. So, we all have a duty because the first family is the symbol of our nation,” Frank stated.

While justifying the need for the prayers, Frank said what happened to Yusuf Buhari could happen to anybody, hence “the need to please remember him and the first family in prayers.”