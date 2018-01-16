DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Post Election Memo To Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa: May 2019 Not Be Rough For You As The Last Local Government Election Was – By Fejiro Oliver

Sir, I am no sycophant or worshipper of power anywhere. – Benjamin F. Wade

Your Excellency, permit me to make this letter which should have been private to you public. I do not want to be in the league of those they will ask “Are you not the one that marshaled his media team in 2014 and 2015. Why didn’t you tell him the truth when you knew all was not going well?”. When they will tell me this and accuse me of not doing enough to draw your attention to the doom that was to befall you, you will not be there.

“No mind Fejiro, he’s still my son” was the last word you said to me when we met last. As we sat together, the express show of love between a father and son was so radiant. It engulfed the room. You held my hands for long as I leaned on you. Even as I type, the picture of that moment stares me in the face. My conscience will know no peace if I see what will consume you and not tell you. I’m not so fantastic with words when discussing one on one, unless I’m holding the microphone to address the audience. The other way I know how best to express myself is through writing, which is exactly what I am doing right now. Please bear with me.

Sir, I’m sure you must be basking in the joy of winning 25/25 during the just concluded Local Government elections. It must have given you insight into what next year election will bring. I’m pretty sure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairman, Kingsley Esiso and other party chieftains must have told you how fantastic PDP did. You were not on the field, but in your house getting minute by minute briefing. I am not Esiso who will tell you what you want to hear. I am not one of your aides who fears to be sacked and thus will tell you what suits your ears when it’s all lies. This is the truth.

The LGA election is the litmus test to tell you that the election was not between the PDP and All Progressive Congress (APC) but between your party and the people. It was an election where Deltans expressed their anger by moving against the PDP. It was so clear that your media team otherwise called the twenty five man social media team could not find their way, as APC media team chased them out, dominated the narration of the election, with their own stories finding their way into the hearts of Nigerians. That day, water truly found its level.

Your Excellency, you must have been told that PDP won Illah in Aniocha South but the truth is that PDP was roundly beaten in Ward 5. In ward 4 which is Victor Ochei’s place, the PDP was also beaten and didn’t score up to 2%. If DSIEC can be truthful to you, they mutilated the result, claiming that Ochei’s arrogance will be boosted if he wins his ward for APC. The Returning Officer of ward 4 ran away with result sheets knowing APC was winning and was caught destroying APC ballot votes at DSIEC office.

Even in Owhologbo, Otor-Owhe in Isoko North where Ovuzorie Macualay hails from, APC floored the PDP candidate which was caused by the rift between Macaulay and Tim Owhofere. In Ndokwa West and Ukwunai, they won more wards including the whole of Obiaruku where they polled nearly all the votes but were turned in favor of PDP.

In Ika South, the damage to PDP was massive but to avoid tongue lashing by you, your appointees had to perform abracadabra and caused victory to your party. That’s the stronghold of Dr. Cairo Ojugboh and you need not be told that it will take only sorcery to win it by PDP. In Sapele, your saving grace was Austin Ayemidejor and Anirah who recently defected from APC to PDP; else it would have been a disastrous outing. I won’t write much on this.

I could go on and on but the honest truth is that what the Party Chairman and some of your Commissioners told you about the election were all fallacy. Eighty percent of them never had it rosy on the Election Day. Most of them were not bold enough to come out again after casting their votes, as they have lost the moral courage to tell the electorates about the PDP when all they have done so far is to stay in Asaba and sing the state anthem of “Ego Aria”, whereas there’s money for them to spend around.

Mr Governor, only one place suffered violence during the election which was Ughelli North but the popular belief in the country was that the election was marred with violence. Even Ex. Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan who voted in Koko, Warri North believed that the election was violent, even when he voted in peace. He was not wrong as that was what the social media reported. What happened?

Your media team was overwhelmed. We do not expect the Commissioner for Information and CPS to be focused on media issues on that day, as they were busying working on the field to deliver their various wards. What about the rest who’s only duty is to face the media apart from Godspower who’s a Party Chairman and was working to make sure Patani does not fall to APC? On the day they should have worked for the money they earn from this government; they were nowhere to be found. APC media team apparently chased them into the forest and had a field day broadcasting violence and heaped the blames on PDP.

The time to overhaul your entire cabinet is now. Glad you are already set to do it, but it has to be done fast. Those you have as Commissioners are mostly Asaba politicians without base at home. Their people do not believe in them and cannot influence them. If an election conducted by DSIEC which is controlled by the State Government can be marred in controversy with APC winning wards, what will happen to 2019 where the Federal Government which is an opposition will be solely in charge of INEC and all security apparatus?

2019 will be a rough year for you. Be not deceived with the positive reports by your party. All was not well during the LG elections and the effect will linger on for months unless you put in place measures to right the wrongs. The hunger in the land is much; the prosperity agenda is not trickling down to the masses. Memos meant to be sent to your tables are delayed for no just reasons. Demands that will aid your government perform in specific areas are not hearkened to. A silent cabal may have taken over your government and the payback time will be in 2019.

Call DSIEC members and mandate them to tell you the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Leave the comfort of Government House and hold two hours live uncensored phone in programmes on radio and television for Deltans to reach you directly and tell you what you need to hear. Remove the cotton wool of sycophancy used in blocking your ears and hear the plight of the people. They are the ones that will determine your fate in 2019; if you will come back a second term or they will send you packing to Owa Alero and bring in another Anioma to complete your tenure. The era where greedy Commissioners, House of Assembly members, Senators, House of Reps Members and political appointees come to tell the people whom to vote for is over. These days, we debate it among ourselves on social media and go to the field with our open mind to vote for a performer.

Constitute an independent team to access your performance so far and be ready to accept their report. Seek help! At this point in time, you need help. Let no one deceive you, your worst battle which is 2019 gubernatorial race will be fought by people within your cabinet. The dagger that will be used to stab you is ready only waiting for the appointed time, but you can still avoid it. Your Excellency, go back to the beginning of time where it all started.

Happy New Year.

These little things matter…

Fejiro Oliver is Editor In Chief of Secrets Reporters News, Investigative Journalist, Media Consultant and Human Rights Activist can be reached on +2348022050733 (SMS ONLY) or secretsreporters@gmail.com. Engage him on twitter on @fejirooliver86.