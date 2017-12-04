Be Positive Change Agents for the Physically Challenged – Osodieme Urges ndi Anambra

The wife of governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) has called on ndi Anambra and Nigerians to make conscious effort to make life worth living for the physically challenged persons by being positive change agents in their lives. Osodieme made the plea in a statement on the occasion of the commemoration of the International Day of the Physically Challenged 2017 (IDPD 2017) in Awka, Anambra state.

Osodieme noted in the statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media, Emeka Ozumba that the observance of the IDPD 2017: calls for awareness and promotion of understanding of disability issues and the mobilization of support for the well-being of persons with disabilities.

Said she:

“I believe that physical challenge is not a death sentence. It is just a temporal state that may require the discovery of innate gifts and abilities endowed to us by God Almighty for us to overcome challenges. More so, it behooves on those of us who are better endowed to be agents of positive influence and action that can improve the fortunes of our brothers and sisters in other to make a better society. That is the essence of the observance today and I would like us all to reach out and touch lives positively.”

Mrs. Obiano who is the founder of NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) and a frontline promoter of the welfare of the physically challenged said that theme of IDPD 2017: “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all,” is very apt since it addresses the issues of inclusiveness and equal opportunities irrespective of physical abilities as a recipe for a resilient society.

Osodieme’s NGO, CAFÉ consistently promotes the welfare of the physically challenged persons through its numerous programmes which include; Refurbishing and sustenance of students of Basden Special School Isulo, Orumba South and others; training and empowerment of over 2,600 persons including physically challenged persons, widows and youths; provision of prosthetic limbs to 1,300 persons, as well as wheel chairs and mobility aides to 450 physically challenges amongst other projects executed in support of the administration of her husband Chief Willie Obiano in Anambra state.

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.