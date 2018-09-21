Politics Is A Numbers Game – Kwankwaso Has Enough To Defeat Buhari In 2019 Elections

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Adenike Lucas, DENISAURUS News

The red cap movement associated with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano is a definitely a force to reckon with.

The Kwankwasiyya Amana movement as a strong base within the 36 state in Nigeria, and in Kano where their leader was Governor for two terms, they used their strength to mobilise support for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election.

Consequently in Kano, President Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC received a whooping 1,903,999 votes compared to the 215,779 attained by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who succeeded Senator Kwankwao also benefited from the support from Kwankwasiyya’s.

Mallam Ganduje, a protege of the Kano Central lawmaker scored 1,546,434 votes to defeat his PDP counterpart Salihu Takai who polled 509,726 votes.

The lawmaker recently decamped to the opposition party after a prolonged rift with his successor. He vows to help to unseat his political heir and President Buhari from office through the ballot box.

With Kwankwasiyya’s might and numbers, it is safe to assume that Senator Kwankwaso can possibly displace President Buhari from office, if given the Presidential ticket of the PDP.

Prominent Nigerians have criticized President Buhari over his style of government. It took him six months to appoint Ministers, one of whom had to resign over forged school certificate.

Despite, calls for him to quit politics, President Buhari announced plans for a second term, days before rushing off to London for medical check-up.

Senator Kwankwaso, 61, who represents Kano Central Senatorial District, says “politics, as you know, is a game of numbers,” so there is a big chance he would become the next President of Nigeria come February 16, 2019.

During an interview on Channels Television, he said:“ I’m so lucky to come from Kano where we have the largest number of people going by the last census in this country and also the most popular zone.”

The lawmaker acknowledged the task ahead to fix Nigeria, stating that he was in the best place to rebuild the country.

“PDP is a better PDP now. Talking about who is the best, who has the capacity to defeat the incumbent, who can run the government even after the election, where we have peace, stability, development, good infrastructure, human development and so on – in my opinion, you are just talking about Rabiu Kwankwaso,” he said.