Political Office Holders Should Be Subjected To Drug Test- Emir Sanusi II

by Yakubu Salisu A Kano

The Emir of Kano Sanusi II has said that political Office holders should be subjected to drug test and force to resign where one tests positive.

Sanusi stated this on Monday in Kano during a two days stake holders Senate round table conference on drug Abuse epidemic in Nigeria.

According to him, unless leaders set examples for the youths, the war against drug abuse in the country would continue to destroy the lives of the youths.

According to the Emir, politicians and government officials encourage the youths by supplying them drugs and engaging their services as well as enrolling them on government pay role. This, he said must stop.

The Emir also identify lack of political will to fight the menace, poverty, lack of parental care, uncontrolled birth in the North, unemployment as well as poor level of education in the North are some of the major factors contributing to the growing cases of drug abuse.