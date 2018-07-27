DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Policemen in their numbers Friday took over the complex of the Benue State House of Assembly as they prevented members of the Assembly from gaining access into the chambers to do their legislative duties.

Our correspondent reports that trouble began when the recently impeached Speaker of the House, Terkimbi Ikyange was said to have blocked the main entrance of the complex with his official vehicle and insisted that he was still the Speaker.

Consequently, his other colleagues who were mainly supporters of the newly elected Speaker, Titus Uba (Kyaan Constituency) trooped into the environment even as they were subjected to screening but still not allowed access into the chambers.

Some of them had scaled through the fence to gain access into the premises of the Assembly, however, they were prevented from entering into the chambers despite their efforts at exploring all possible means to sit in the chambers without success.

The development led the Uba faction thereafter to reconvened at the old Banquet Hall of the Government House to hold a plenary during which a motion by the Majority leader of the House, Avine Gbom moved for Ikyange’s suspension for six months for insubordination and for tarnishing the image of the House.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Egli Johnson Ahubi (Otukpo/Akpa State Constituency). A total of 19 lawmakers out of 30 were physically present while another legislator sent a letter stating why he could not attend the Friday siting.

After a debate on the matter, the new Speaker, Uba ruled on the suspension of Ikyange for six months and adjourned siting till August 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, the heavily armed policemen had ordered staff of the Assembly who earlier resumed for work to leave the premises even as all offices within the complex were put under locks.