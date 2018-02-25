DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Police Special Forces And Other Tactical Units Fully On Ground In Benue State

The Benue State Police Command wishes to inform the General Public, especially the good people of Benue State that it is NOT TRUE that the Special Forces of the Nigeria Police has been withdrawn from the theatre of operation in Benue State as falsely reported by Premium Times.

Rather, the Inspector General of Police has continued to reinforce the Command with personnel and material resources as it becomes operationally expedient. With the reinforcement, the Command has been able to increase its visibility in the State. This is aimed at encouraging speedy return of displaced persons to their respective communities.

While the situation is relatively calm, the Police will continue to partner with well meaning members of the society and Sister Security Agencies to ensure security of life and property, please.

CP FATAI OWOSENI

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

BENUE STATE COMMAND