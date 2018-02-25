DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Police Special Forces Are Still In Benue State; Youth Alliance Counters Premium Times Report

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Inspector General of Police has not withdrawn the Police Special Forces sent to Benue State as published in an online media; Premium Times.

This was contained in a press release on Saturday in Makurdi, Benue State by the National Coordinator of Integrity Youth Alliance, Kelvin Adegbenga while reacting to a publication entitled “Herdsmen Crisis: Police withdraw special forces from Benue“.

“As at today, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has not withdrawn the Police Special Forces from Benue communities but rather the Special Forces are on routine movement to compliment the Nigeria Army to keep order and security in the State, Adegbenga said.

According to Adegbenga, the movement of the Special Forces in the two Local Government Area of Benue State is a strategic means of putting an end to the incessant killings in the State; they are not withdrawn and such strategies are meant to be kept away from the public to avoid jeopardizing the next moves to put an end to the killings.

“It is on record that the DIG Operations, DIG Habila Joshak is still very much on ground in Benue State and the Police still have presence in the two communities protecting lives and properties of the people, Adegbenga said.

“On operatives complaint of withholding their allowances, Adegbenga said available information shows that no allowances was owed those on special operation not only in Benue State but across the country.

“It is on record that Welfare of Rank and Files including officers of Nigeria Police is the cardinal agenda of IGP Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, it is therefore wrong for any officer to say the Police did not pay their allowances and they were abandoned in Makurdi without food or proper sanitation, Adegbenga reiterated.

Adegbenga further urged journalists to contact necessary officers before their publications as the DIG Operations and Force PRO are accessible to clarify issues related to Police deployment to any part of the country.

“We hope the publications in the Premium Times is not hatchet job of the State Government to discredit the relative Peace the Inspector General of Police has brought to Benue State, the statement concluded.