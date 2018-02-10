DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Police Sergeant Kills 20-year-Old In Imo, Youths Burn Police Station

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Tragedy struck in Okwelle in the Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday ,when a trigger happy police sergeant, Abu Itam, shot and killed a 20-year-old tipper conductor identified as .

The tragedy occurred around 5am at T – junction, adjacent to the Okwelle Police Divisional headquarters which is on the Okigwe-Owerri expressway.

Our correspondent who visited the scene saw the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations ,Abdulahi Kurawa ,the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem and plenty of armed police operatives appealing to the youths within the area not to take laws into their hands any further.

Saturday PUNCH gathered that trouble started when the police sergeant and the deceased had an altercation.

Itam and three of his colleagues who were on a stop and search duty on the expressway in the early hours of Friday had asked the tipper driver with registration number AAH 229 XA and other vehicles, including trucks to clear off the road.

After sometime, the suspect asked other vehicles to go, leaving only the tipper which the deceased and his driver ,Ifeanyi Nwankwo were in .

The problem degenerated when the conductor had approached the trigger happy cop to query him on why he was still keeping them.

Itam,who was wielding an AK47 riffle was said to have shot the 20-year-old three times on his neck at a close range and fled the scene almost immediately the lad died.

Embittered by the death of the boy, the youths of the area regrouped and attacked Okwelle Police Divisional headquarters.

They set the police division ablaze after breaking the perimeter fence at the back, but the fire was quenched before it wreaked havoc.

The driver of the tipper told our correspondent at the scene of the incident that the sergeant intentionally killed his conductor

According to the driver, the slain conductor who joined him barely three weeks ago was a young boy who was not troublesome and didn’t look for the killer sergeant’s trouble”.

The deceased’s father, Isaac Okafor, said he was with his son a day to his gruesome murder.

Okafor ,who disclosed that the killing of his son had scattered his family, called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Imo State commissioner of police ,Chris Ezike ,to ensure that justice was done.

The Imo state commissioner of police, Chris Ezike ,who spoke to our correspondent, informed that the killer cop had been arrested.

Ezike said, “From the preliminary investigation, the shooting was unprofessional. I have therefore asked the state CID to take over the investigation.

The suspect and the riffle are with us but most importantly, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. I also want to urge the youths not to take laws into their hands.”

–

Source: Punch