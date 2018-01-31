DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Police Parades 5 Kidnappers, One Fake Police Officer

PRESS BRIEFING

Parade Of Suspected Vicious And Notorious Kidnap For Ransom/Armed Robbery Gang Responsible For The Kidnap Of One Hadiza Husseini (Nine Years) And A Fake Police Officer Who Engage In Defrauding Members Of The Public By CSP Jimoh Moshood Force Public Relations Officer, At Force Headquarters Abuja 0n 30th January, 2018.

CASE I: ARREST OF VICIOUS AND NOTORIOUS KIDNAP FOR RANSOM/ARMED ROBBERY GANG, RECOVERY OF LOCALLY MADE FIREARMS USED FOR THE KIDNAP OF ONE HADIZA HUSSEINI (9 YEARS OLD) ON 19th JANUARY, 2018.

SUSPECTS:

Bello Musa ‘M’ 27 yrs (Gang leader) Musa Sani ‘M’ 33 yrs Ibrahim Rere ‘M’ 70 yrs Hudu Yahaya ‘M’ 35 yrs Isah Aliyu ‘M’ 50 years

EXHIBITS:

Two (2) Locally made dane guns One (1) locally made pistol One (1) short Dane gun Six (6) live cartridges.

The above mentioned suspects were arrested in the act of kidnapping for ransom of one Hadiza Husseini and demanding for Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) at Anguwa Bala Village in Karu LGA of Kaduna State. The victim was rescued without payment of any ransom. The suspects during interrogation confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the offence. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

CASE II: CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, CHEATING, FORGERY AND IMPERSONATION

SUSPECT:

JOHN TORSOO ‘M’ 36 Years

The above mentioned suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) in possession of suspected fake documents of auctioned vehicles which he used to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. He obtained under false pretense the following amount from four (4) victims:

N125,000.00

N135,000.00

N100,000.00

N84,000.00 respectively amounting to a total of Four Hundred and Forty Four Thousand naira, (N444,000.00) Only.

EXHIBITS:

Fake Documents to Claim Auctioned Vehicles Seventy Five Thousand Naira (N75,000.00) Proceed of Crime The suspect will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS