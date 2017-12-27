Police Parades 30 Deadly Kidnappers In Kogi

Parade Of Thirty (30) Vicious And Notorious Kidnap For Ransom/Armed Robbery/Cattle Rustling Gangs Including Suspects Responsible For The Kidnap And Killing Of A Portuguese Expatraite Attached To Dangote Group Of Company Along Obajana, Kabba Road, Kogi State And Two Policemen Attached To The Expatraite By Csp Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer At The Kogi State Police Command Headquarters, Lokoja, On 27th December, 2017.

The implementation of Security Arrangement directed by Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, for the Christmas and New Year festivity period and beyond has been yielding positive results.

2. In order to add new impetus to the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in Kogi State, the Inspector General of Police has deployed the IGP intelligence Response Team responsible for the arrest of Kidnap for Ransom Kingpin, Evans and his Gang and killing of Vampire during a gun duel between the Police and gang; to team up with the personnel of Kogi State Command to expand the operation and ensure the arrest of all the suspects involved in various kidnap cases in Kogi State. The IGP mandated the joint team to root out kidnappers in kogi State and other contiguous states such Edo, Benue, Kwara, Enugu and FCT.

3. The IGP-Intelligence Response Team and Kogi State Police Command, working on actionable intelligence and in compliance with IGP’S directives to clamp down on highway robbers and kidnappers have arrested the gang responsible for the unfortunate Kidnapping and killing of a Portuguese Expatriate attached to Dangote Group and Two (2) Mobile Policemen attached to him in Kogi State.

4. The suspects mentioned below were apprehended in their various hideouts in the forest and other locations along the Abuja-Lokoja-kabba highways.

5. The suspects arrested confessed to their various criminal roles in the commission of the crimes and admitted to have carried out several kidnappings/armed robberies attacks on innocent travellers on the Kogi-Kabaja roads including some high profile kidnap for Ranson in Edo, Delta, Oyo and Ogun States.

6. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gangs at large. The suspects will be arraigned in Court for prosecution on completion of investigation.

SUSPECTS

1st Gang – Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery Gang

1) Yahaya Bello a.k.a Halti

2) Bello Tukur a.k.a Gwojor 27yrs – Gang Leader that led the Gang that kidnapped and killed the Portuguese Expatriate

3) AMINU Adamu a.k.a Kashi 35yrs,

4) Abubakar Bello a.k.a Babangida 23yrs,

5) Bello HASSAN a.k.a Nasara 35yrs

6) Umar Isiaka a.k.a Baddi aged 25years

7) Abdulkadir Abubakar a.k.a Nagari aged 32years

8) Sanusi Saleh aged 22years

9) Abubakar Hassan a.k.a Kadel aged 34years

10) Shede Zekeri aged 25yrs

2nd Gang – Cattle Rustling Syndicate

11) Adamu Garba aged 23yrs

12) Adamu Bello ‘M’ confessed to have participated in the killing of one Haruna Baso of Achoze carted his cattle

13) GOMA HAMZA ‘M’ AGED 26YRS

14) ISAH USMAN ABARBA ‘M’ AGED 20YRS

15) Abdulkareem Idi aged 30yrs

3rd Gang – Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery Syndicate

16) Abdulwahab Idi aged 22yrs

17) Umoru adamu aged 21yrs

18) DANIEL MUSA ‘M’ AGED 24YRS

19) JUNIOR ADAMS ‘M’ AGED 23YRS

20) SANUSI SUFYANU ‘M’ AGED 26YRS

4th Gang – Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery Syndicate

21) USMAN MUSA ‘M’ AGED 30YRS

22) LUKMAN ABDULSALAM ‘M’ AGED 34YRS

23) MUSA YAHAYA BELLO ‘M’ AGED 35YRS

24) ISMALLA MOMOH ‘M’ AGED 34YRS

25) OCHEFIJE ALHAJI ‘M’ 23YRS

5th Gang – Armed Robbery Syndicate

26) ABUH ALI ‘M’ 25YRS

27) Obinna Okpai aged 29yrs

28) Lawrence uchegbu aged 45yrs

29) Chinwale Chima age 34yrs

30) Chinedu Obi a.k.a Obison

EXHIBITS

1. Eleven (11) AK47 Riffles

2. Two (2) Beretta English Pistol

3. Two (2) Revolver Pistol

4. Three Hundred and Thirty Four (334) 7.56mm AK47 Ammunitions

5. Six (6) Rounds 9mm Beretta Ammunitions

6. one (1) cut to size locally made Revolver Gun

7. Two (2) Locally made Pistol

8. Fifty Four (54) rustled cattle

9. Pairs of suspected fake military uniform

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officers

Force Headquarters