Police Parades 13 Armed Robbers, Police Killers

PARADE OF THIRTEEN (13) VICIOUS AND NOTORIOUS MILITIA/ KIDNAP FOR RANSOM AND ARMED ROBBERY GANGS RESPONSIBLE FOR SLAUGHTERING OF NINETEEN (19) INNOCENT PEOPLE AND KILLING OF TWO (2) POLICEMEN, AND RECOVERY OF CATCHES OF ILLEGALLY ACQUIRED PROHIHIBITED FIREARMS BY CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD, FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER AT THE NIGER STATE POLICE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS, MINNA ON 24th JANUARY, 2018.

The Gang confessed and admitted to have been Terrorizing Travelers and responsible for several attacks and killings in villages and communities along the Minna-Bida-Birnin Gwari-Funtua and Tegina-Kaduna highways and also responsible for attack on Alawa Police Post, Shiroro local government area where two (2) Policemen were killed late last year

SUSPECTS

Kidnapping/Armed Robbery/Militia Gang

Lawal Maisaje a.k.a Lawal Kwali ‘M’34YRS – Vicious Kingpin and Militia Leader Zakairu Mamman ‘M’ 40YRS (The Chief Slaughter of the militia) Bitrus Yohanna ‘M’ 40YRS Ibrahim Makeri ‘M’ 35YRS Sule Kautoma ‘M’34YRS Ayuba Waya ‘M’25YRS Bako Makeri ‘M’42YRS Sale Bala ‘M’30YRS Abbas Mazadu ‘M’ 30YRS Jibrin Usman ‘M’ 40YRS Musa Akawu ‘M’ 35YRS Suleman Bawa ‘M’23YRS Ismail Yususf ‘M’25YRS

EXHIBITS

Three (3) AK47 Rifles Two (2) English pump action with breach Ten (10) locally made single barrel guns One (1) colt USA made pistol with breach no 574912013 One (1) revolver pistol One (1) Single barrel pistol Two (2) locally made revolver pistol Two (2) Ak47 Magazines Sixty Five (65) AK47 ammunition Eighty Eight (88) live cartridges Five (5) expended Live Ammunition Eighteen (18) live ammunitions of .9mm Five (5) fabricated live ammunitions of 7.9mm Two (2) sharp knives One (1) cutlass Heaps of Charms

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, concerned with the loss of innocent lives in the towns, villages and communities along the Minna-Bida-Birnin Gwari-Funtua and Tegina-Kaduna highways, deployed personnel of the Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Absolute Sanity and personnel of Niger State Police Command under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Niger State to restore law and order in the communities mentioned and arrest the perpetrators.

Consequent on this directive, the joint team moved in and raided all the identified criminal camps, kidnappers’ dens and hideouts in the Forest in Birnin-Gwari, Tegina, Alawa and Kabata town in Niger State. The operations that lasted several days and intense exchange of fire between the Police Joint Team and this vicious militia/kidnap for ransom gang resulted in the arrest of Thirteen (13) above mentioned suspects and recovery of the cache of prohibited arms and ammunition listed above. The gang confessed to have been responsible for the kidnap and slaughtering of seven (7) persons from a mosque at Kabata town under Rafin LGA of Niger State late last year. They also admitted to be responsible for the attack on a Police Post at Alawa town in Shiroro LGA of Niger State where the Police Post was burnt down and two Policemen who were in a team on a rescue mission of some kidnapped victims were ambushed and killed by this Militia gang. The Gang leader, Lawal Maisaje a.k.a Lawal Kwali and his second in command Zakairu Mamman during interrogation confessed that they have slaughtered more than Nineteen (19) innocent people in the mentioned villages which include a father and his son after collection of ransom from most of the victims ranging from One Million Naira to Three Million Naira. Investigation is being intensified to arrest other gang members still at large. The suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation. The Force will not relent in its renewed effort to rid the country of all forms of crimes and criminality and ensure adequate protection, security and safety of lives and properties of all Nigerians throughout the country. The Nigeria Police Force deeply appreciates the support and cooperation of members of the Public for the timely information in achieving these success stories.

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officers

Force Headquarters