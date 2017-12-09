Police Parade 28 Dangerous Kidnappers In Niger State

Parade Of Vicious And Notorious Kidnap For Ransom/ Armed Robbery Gangs, Armed Car Snatching Syndicates And The Killers Of A Police Sergeant Arrested In The Forest And Towns Along Abuja – Kaduna Highway By CSP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer At Tarfa Village, Niger State On 8th December, 2017.

SUSPECTS

1st GANG (Kidnap for Ransom Gang)

Yusuf Alhaji Adamu (Leader of the Gang that kidnap the junior brother of the Chief of Staff to Kaduna State Governor) Bello Salisu Jafar Salisu Hamza Usman Mohammed Abdullahi Umar Ibrahim Jibrin Adamu Abdullahi Abubakar Ismail Mamman Usman Adamu Ibrahim Shehu

2nd GANG (Armed Robbery Gang)

Hassan Salisu Stephen Dung Datchun Chodi Fom Haruna Yakubu Chollom Mike Aboy Nehemiah Duniya Augustine Pam Yusuf Boyi Elijah Pam

3rd GANG (Armed Car Snatching Syndicate)

Abdullahi Ibrahim David Andy Muazu Useni Usman Shaibu Olawale Ariyo Daudu Garba Aliyu Bahago

EXHIBITS

KIA Saloon Lift up Car Mercedez Benz Saloon Car

Arms and Ammunition

Two (2) AK47 Riffles Three (3) English Pump Action Guns One (1) Revolver English Pistol One (1) Beretta English Pistol Two (2) Single Barrel Gun One Hundred and Thirty Three (133) AK47 Ammunitions Fifty (50) Live Cartridges Twenty Beretta Four (4) Pairs of suspected fake military uniform Three (3) different suspected fake army ranks of Major, Sgt and Staff Sgt.

The Nigeria Police Force is unrelenting in its efforts to ensure safety and adequate protection of travellers and people in the communities along Abuja – Jere – Kaduna highways, as a result the Operation Absolute Sanity was strengthened with additional Police Personnel and needed logistics by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni to proactively tackle the gangs of Kidnappers, armed robbers and Car Snatchers on the mentioned highways and other major roads nationwide. This Operation Absolute Sanity is equally being carried out by the Police Joint Forces throughout the Country.

The Commander of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) and his personnel under the Operation Absolute Sanity stormed and raided some identified kidnappers den, camps, Blackspot and Criminal hideouts in the forests located in the FCT, Niger and Kaduna States and successfully smashed Three(3) notorious gangs and arrested the above mentioned Twenty Eight (28) suspects in the act of kidnapping and collection of ransom, some of their victims names withheld were rescued from their captivity unhurt and were reunited with their families. Some of the suspects were also arrested for armed robberies and multiple car snatching. All the suspects arrested confessed to the various roles they played in the commission of the crimes and some of them have been identified by their victims. They will be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation. However, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large. The Inspector-General of Police has directed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and State commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide throughout this period to the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities and beyond. They are also to make sure that detection of crimes that couldn’t be prevented is prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminal. The ongoing raids on criminal hideouts, black spots will be sustained throughout the country. The Inspector General of Police wishes to extend sincere appreciations and gratitude to the people in the communities, towns and villages along Abuja – Kaduna, Abuja – Jere and other highways for the supports and assistance being rendered in terms of prompt information and complaints to the Police Personnel deployed for these operations. Thank you all for your attention and God Bless

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officers

Force Headquarters