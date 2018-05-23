DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Police Parade 14 Suspected Killers Operating Along Kaduna/Kano Highway

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

PRESS RELEASE

ARREST OF FOURTEEN (14) VICIOUS AND NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPING/ ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS OPERATING ALONG KADUNA-ZARIA-KANO HIGHWAY AND RESPONSIBLE FOR THE GRUESOME MURDER OF DR. IBRAHIM MAILAFIA PhD, A SENIOR LECTURER WITH THE NASARAWA STATE UNIVERSITY LAFIA AND RECOVERY OF TWO (2) AK 47 RIFLES, PISTOL AND THE VICTIM’S PHONE.

Sunday Jatau ‘M’ 35yrs Native of Kaduna State – Gang leader Confessed to have personally Shot and killed Dr Mailafia Solomon Jatau ‘M’ 40yrs

III. Ayuba Jatau ‘M’ 32yrs

Ishaku Luka aka Dogo ‘M’ 42yrs native of Kujama LGA Kaduna, sells arms and ammunition to the gang Ibrahim Daniel ‘M’ 27yrs native of Chad Republic – Found in possession of the late Dr Mailafia’s phones Emmanuel Garba ‘M’ 27yrs

VII. Alhaji Usman Mohammed ‘M’ 35yrs

VIII. Alhaji Ibrahim Baba ‘M’ 49yrs

Bello Aliyu ‘M’ 36yrs Surajo Mohammed ‘M’ 35yrs Hassan Ibrahim ‘M’ 55yrs

XII. Bature Adamu ‘M’ 38yrs,

XIII. Bello Abdullahi 32yrs,

XIV. Mamuda Mohammed ‘M’ 27yrs

EXHIBITS:

Two (2) AK47 Rifles One (1) Baretta pistol fully loaded

III. Five (5) AK 47 Magazines

Sixty (60) 7.62mm Ammunition Operational Vehicles of the robbers gotten from their victims at gunpoint Two (2) robbed phones including the iPhone of late Dr. Mailafia

On the 3rd of November, 2017, Dr Ibrahim Mailafia (Deceased), a Senior Lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, while returning to the Country after completion of Doctorate Degree in Artificial Intelligence from the United Kingdom, on his way to Kano, Kano State to visit his Family was attacked and Murdered in cold blood on Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Highway by the above mentioned Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery gang.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni directed a discreet investigation into the killing to bring perpetrators to justice. The IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, working on actionable intelligence today, 23rd May, 2018 arrested the above mentioned suspects responsible for the killing of Dr Ibrahim Mailafia. They confessed to the killing of the said Doctor and also to have been terrorizing motorists and communities along Niger-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highways. Recovered from their possession are Two (2) AK47 Rifles, One berretta Pistol and Two (2) phones including the iPhone of late Dr. Mailafia. They admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the killing of Dr Ibrahim Mailafia and other violent crimes in the mentioned States. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

ACP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS