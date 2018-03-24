DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Press Release

Parade Of Twenty Two (22) Notorious And Vicious Gangs Arrested For Several Kidnappings, Armed Robberies, Murders, Car Snatching, Cattle Rustling And Unlawful Possession Of Prohibited Firearms Terrorizing Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa And Zamfara States By ACP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer At Sabon Wuse Division, Niger State On 23rd March, 2018.

SUSPECTS

1st Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery/Murder Suspects

Muktar Abdulmalik A.K.A Military/ A.K.A AK47 ‘M’ 28yrs Suraju Abubakar

2nd Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery

iii. Umar Jagaba ‘M’ 35yrs

Aminu Shehu ‘M’ 27yrs

3rd Gang – Dealing in Prohibited Firearms

Mohammed Sani ‘M’ 30yrs – Gang leader Isah Garba ‘M’ 60yrs

vii. Babaginda Haruna ‘M’ 35yrs

viii. Musa Juli ‘M’ 29yrs

Sani Maiwada ‘M’ 40yrs Sani Umar ‘M’ 25yrs Maigari Mohammed ‘M’ 32yrs

xii. Samaila Auta ‘M’ 30yrs

4th Gang – Kidnapping/Armed Robbery/Car snatching

xiii. Ja’afaru Idi A.K.A Goodluck ‘M’ 20yrs

xiv. Suleiman Adam A.K.A Gonda ‘M’ 20yrs

Yahaya Rabiu A.K.A Ruwaiji ‘M’ 21yrs

xvi. Isah Adamu A.K.A Magaji ‘M’ 21yrs

xvii. Abdulmumini Ibrahim A.K.A Officer ‘M’ 20yrs

5th Gang – Car Snatching at Gun point

xviii. Bashir Suleiman ‘M’ 32yrs

xix. Nura Ahmed ‘M’ 27yrs

Ali Daniel ‘M’ 31yrs

xxi. Godwin Awoke ‘M’ 30yrs

xxii. Abdullahi Abubakar ‘M’ 33yrs

EXHIBIT

Three (3) AK49 Rifles Ten (10) AK47 Rifles

iii. Twenty (20) Pump Action Guns

Two (2) Double Barrel Gun Twenty (20) locally made Dane Guns One (1) Locally Made Revolver Pistol using AK47 Ammunition

vii. One Hundred and Eighty Four (184) AK47 Ammunition

viii. One (1) Peugeot 407 Saloon Car stolen from an Honourable Member, Federal House of Representatives.

To sustain the renewed crime prevention and control strategies to root-out all criminals perpetrating violent crimes and all forms of criminalities throughout the Country, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni ordered the Commissioners of Police and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to commence immediately raids of identified criminal spots, crime flash points, and other vulnerable locations in every State of the Country. These strategies are already yielding positive results in the arrest of Twenty Two (22) suspects terrorizing Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Zamfara States.

Before the details, the Nigeria Police Force deeply appreciates the immense supports from members of the Public most especially public spirited individuals for their timely information which have led to many success stories for the Force. 1st Gang Muktar Abdulmalik A.K.A Military AK47 ‘M’ 28yrs Suraju Abubakar ‘M’ 40yrs

This gang is a vicious, notorious and responsible for kidnappings, armed robbery and several car snatchings in Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Zamfara States. The gang leader Murktar Abdulmalik a.k.a Military AK47 was arrested today 23rd March, 2018 at Numbwa town in Gurara LGA of Niger State after exchange of fire with the Special Tactical Squad personnel attached to Operation Absolute Sanity that lasted about an hour before he was overpowered and arrested. An AK47 Rifle and Forty (40) rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from his possession. During interrogation, he confessed to have participated in more than Ten (10) Robbery Attacks on innocent people in FCT, Niger and Kaduna States, and admitted that his gang has also snatched at gun point more than Eight (8) Exotic Cars.

Murktar Abdulmalik a.k.a Military AK47 further confessed to the killing of one of his gang member Murktar Zubairu who he claimed was an ex-Civil Defence Officer before he killed him and buried his corpse in a shallow grave in a location in Niger State after a disagreement on the sharing of their loot in one of the robbery operations.

Investigation is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

2nd Gang

Umar Jagaba ‘M’ 35yrs Aminu Shehu ‘M’ 27yrs

This gang is linked to the notorious and vicious Lawal Kwali who is a kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching and cattle rustling kingpin recently arrested by the Police in Niger State. The two (2) suspects confessed to be responsible for killing one Alh. Mohammadu Wanfu, who was kidnapped and killed in November 2017 in Shiroro LGA of Niger State. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

3rd Gang

Unlawful possession and dealing in prohibited firearms

Mohammed Sani ‘M’ 30yrs – Gang leader Isah Garba ‘M’ 60yrs

iii. Babaginda Haruna ‘M’ 35yrs

Musa Juli ‘M’ 29yrs Sani Maiwada ‘M’ 40yrs Sani Umar ‘M’ 25yrs

vii. Maigari Mohammed ‘M’ 32yrs

viii. Samaila Auta ‘M’ 30yrs

Working on actionable intelligence, members of the gang were trailed and arrested in Niger and Nasarawa States and in their possession, the Police team recovered Three (3) AK49 Rifles, Three (3) AK49 Rifles, Nine(9) AK47 Rifles, Twenty (20) Pump Action Guns, Two (2) Double Barrel Gun, Twenty (20) locally made Dane Guns, One (1) Locally Made Revolver Pistol using AK47 Ammunition, One Hundred and Forty Four (144) AK47 Ammunition. The leader of the gang claimed to have inherited the AK49 rifles from his late elder brother, one Alh. Tukur (deceased). Investigation is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang at large. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

4th Gang

Ja’afaru Idi A.K.A Goodluck ‘M’ 20yrs Suleiman Adam A.K.A Gonda ‘M’ 20yrs

iii. Yahaya Rabiu A.K.A Ruwaiji ‘M’ 21yrs

Isah Adamu A.K.A Magaji ‘M’ 21yrs Abdulmumini Ibrahim A.K.A Officer ‘M’ 20yrs

This gang was responsible for the kidnap for ransom of one Zainab Yakubu at Ikara LGA of Kaduna State on the 2/2/2018. The victim was released after they collected the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira as ransom. On receipt of the complaint after the victim regained freedom, the Special Tactical Squad personnel trailed and arrested the five (5) suspects earlier mentioned. They confessed to the crime and admitted that they shared Fifty Thousand (N50,000)Naira each from the ransom collected from the victim. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

5th Gang – Car Snatching

Bashir Suleiman ‘M’ 32yrs Nura Ahmed ‘M’ 27yrs

iii. Ali Daniel ‘M’ 31yrs

Godwin Awoke ‘M’ 30yrs Abdullahi Abubakar ‘M’ 33yrs

The gang members were arrested for several Cars snatching at gun point. They confessed to have been responsible for car snatchings and stealing of cars from where packed in the FCT, Niger and Kaduna States. One of the suspects, who was previously a driver with Hon Anthony Oworu, a member of the Federal House of Representatives confessed to have stolen with the help of his gang members, a Peugeot 407 Saloon car belonging to the Hon. member. The car has been recovered by the Police and Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

The Nigeria Police Force will continue to sustain the tempo of the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching, cattle rustling, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and other violent crimes in the country and guarantee adequate protection of Lives and Property.

ACP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS