Press Release
Parade Of Twenty Two (22) Notorious And Vicious Gangs Arrested For Several Kidnappings, Armed Robberies, Murders, Car Snatching, Cattle Rustling And Unlawful Possession Of Prohibited Firearms Terrorizing Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa And Zamfara States By ACP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer At Sabon Wuse Division, Niger State On 23rd March, 2018.
To sustain the renewed crime prevention and control strategies to root-out all criminals perpetrating violent crimes and all forms of criminalities throughout the Country, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni ordered the Commissioners of Police and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to commence immediately raids of identified criminal spots, crime flash points, and other vulnerable locations in every State of the Country. These strategies are already yielding positive results in the arrest of Twenty Two (22) suspects terrorizing Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Zamfara States.
- Before the details, the Nigeria Police Force deeply appreciates the immense supports from members of the Public most especially public spirited individuals for their timely information which have led to many success stories for the Force.
- 1st Gang
- Muktar Abdulmalik A.K.A Military AK47 ‘M’ 28yrs
- Suraju Abubakar ‘M’ 40yrs
This gang is a vicious, notorious and responsible for kidnappings, armed robbery and several car snatchings in Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Zamfara States. The gang leader Murktar Abdulmalik a.k.a Military AK47 was arrested today 23rd March, 2018 at Numbwa town in Gurara LGA of Niger State after exchange of fire with the Special Tactical Squad personnel attached to Operation Absolute Sanity that lasted about an hour before he was overpowered and arrested. An AK47 Rifle and Forty (40) rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from his possession. During interrogation, he confessed to have participated in more than Ten (10) Robbery Attacks on innocent people in FCT, Niger and Kaduna States, and admitted that his gang has also snatched at gun point more than Eight (8) Exotic Cars.
Murktar Abdulmalik a.k.a Military AK47 further confessed to the killing of one of his gang member Murktar Zubairu who he claimed was an ex-Civil Defence Officer before he killed him and buried his corpse in a shallow grave in a location in Niger State after a disagreement on the sharing of their loot in one of the robbery operations.
Investigation is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
2nd Gang
- Umar Jagaba ‘M’ 35yrs
- Aminu Shehu ‘M’ 27yrs
This gang is linked to the notorious and vicious Lawal Kwali who is a kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching and cattle rustling kingpin recently arrested by the Police in Niger State. The two (2) suspects confessed to be responsible for killing one Alh. Mohammadu Wanfu, who was kidnapped and killed in November 2017 in Shiroro LGA of Niger State. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
3rd Gang
Unlawful possession and dealing in prohibited firearms
- Mohammed Sani ‘M’ 30yrs – Gang leader
- Isah Garba ‘M’ 60yrs
iii. Babaginda Haruna ‘M’ 35yrs
- Musa Juli ‘M’ 29yrs
- Sani Maiwada ‘M’ 40yrs
- Sani Umar ‘M’ 25yrs
vii. Maigari Mohammed ‘M’ 32yrs
viii. Samaila Auta ‘M’ 30yrs
Working on actionable intelligence, members of the gang were trailed and arrested in Niger and Nasarawa States and in their possession, the Police team recovered Three (3) AK49 Rifles, Three (3) AK49 Rifles, Nine(9) AK47 Rifles, Twenty (20) Pump Action Guns, Two (2) Double Barrel Gun, Twenty (20) locally made Dane Guns, One (1) Locally Made Revolver Pistol using AK47 Ammunition, One Hundred and Forty Four (144) AK47 Ammunition. The leader of the gang claimed to have inherited the AK49 rifles from his late elder brother, one Alh. Tukur (deceased). Investigation is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang at large. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.
4th Gang
- Ja’afaru Idi A.K.A Goodluck ‘M’ 20yrs
- Suleiman Adam A.K.A Gonda ‘M’ 20yrs
iii. Yahaya Rabiu A.K.A Ruwaiji ‘M’ 21yrs
- Isah Adamu A.K.A Magaji ‘M’ 21yrs
- Abdulmumini Ibrahim A.K.A Officer ‘M’ 20yrs
This gang was responsible for the kidnap for ransom of one Zainab Yakubu at Ikara LGA of Kaduna State on the 2/2/2018. The victim was released after they collected the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira as ransom. On receipt of the complaint after the victim regained freedom, the Special Tactical Squad personnel trailed and arrested the five (5) suspects earlier mentioned. They confessed to the crime and admitted that they shared Fifty Thousand (N50,000)Naira each from the ransom collected from the victim. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
5th Gang – Car Snatching
- Bashir Suleiman ‘M’ 32yrs
- Nura Ahmed ‘M’ 27yrs
iii. Ali Daniel ‘M’ 31yrs
- Godwin Awoke ‘M’ 30yrs
- Abdullahi Abubakar ‘M’ 33yrs
The gang members were arrested for several Cars snatching at gun point. They confessed to have been responsible for car snatchings and stealing of cars from where packed in the FCT, Niger and Kaduna States. One of the suspects, who was previously a driver with Hon Anthony Oworu, a member of the Federal House of Representatives confessed to have stolen with the help of his gang members, a Peugeot 407 Saloon car belonging to the Hon. member. The car has been recovered by the Police and Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.
- The Nigeria Police Force will continue to sustain the tempo of the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching, cattle rustling, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and other violent crimes in the country and guarantee adequate protection of Lives and Property.
ACP JIMOH MOSHOOD
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS