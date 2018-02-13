DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Police Officer Found Dead In Nasarawa

One police officer was on Tuesday morning found dead in Adudu community of Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The policeman whose name is still unknown was reportedly killed by some hoodlums.

Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer, Idrissu Kennedy confirmed the news of the death to Channels Television.

According to him, the police officer is part of the police team mobilised to restore calm in the Southern area of the state. Residents of some communities in the area are currently on flee, leaving their homes due to killings and attacks by armed men suspected to be herdsmen.

Kennedy said the police officer was shot while he alongside his colleagues were trying to repel attacks by hoodlums who were attempting to burn deserted houses in the area.

He further revealed that investigations are on to nab perpetrators.

Security challenges confronting the nation has not spared anyone including civilians and security officers who victims of various attacks across the country. One of the remaining two policemen declared missing in Benue State was found dead on Monday, February 12.

Two personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were also killed by suspected herdsmen in a village in Benue State. The officials were killed in Awange village of Kasseyo Ward in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Source: Channels