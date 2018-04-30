DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Information concerning the alleged escape of Senator Dino Melaye from a moving police vehicle may have by forged by the Nigerian police force. This is according to information recently made available to the Senator representing a constituency in Bayelsa State, Senator Ben Bruce.

According to the information released by the Senator Ben Bruce through his twitter handle, Senator Dino Melaye did not jump out of a moving police vehicle – rather he was teargased to the point where he was at the point of losing consciousness.

Senator Ben Bruce indicated that he paid a visit to Senator Dino Melaye at his hospital bed today where Melaye narrated the ordeal he went through in the hands of the Nigerian police force.

Melaye revealed that he was asthmatic. When the police teargased him the first time, he could barely breathe. When the police teargased him the second time, he knew his life was in danger if he did not react quickly. So he forced his way out of the vehicle.

Here is Senator Ben Bruce twit – Just met with @dino_melaye. Very sad to hear what transpired. Dino is asthmatic, yet while in transit, the police gassed him & he could barely breathe. Second time they gassed him, he had to force his way out of the vehicle. Dino literally escaped death. SAD!

It is recalled that the late Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo lost his life due to exposure to tear gas fumes. He was also asthmatic.