Police Nabs Gang Of 23 Kidnappers Along Kaduna/Abuja Highway

Press Briefing

Parade Of Twenty Three (23) Vicious And Notorious Kidnap For Ransom And Armed Robbery Syndicates, And Cattle Rustling Gang Terorrizing Innocent Nigerians/Villages And Travellers Along Suleja –Bida – Minna – Kaduna Highways By Csp Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer At Lambata, Niger State On 15th December, 2017.

-Recovered from the gangs catches of Arms and Ammunition, Operational Vehicles of the Gang, Seventy Nine (79) Rustled Cattle, Fifteen (15) Sheep and Five (5) pairs of suspected fake military camouflage uniform.

SUSPECTS

1st Gang – Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery

Bello Garba Nasiru Mohammed Saminu Jibrin Musa Usman Yazid Umar Ismailia Haruna – Armourer Dahiru Bello – Armourer Usman Mamuda Ahmadu Musa

2nd Gang – Armed Robbery/Cattle Rustling Gang

Mohammed Saidu Yusuf Sani Usman Wakili Hussaini Yakubu Muktar Ayuba

3rd Gang – Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery

Nasiru Bogi Ibrahim Mohammed Mamuda Yakubu Ibrahim Mamuda Musa Yakubu

4th Gang – Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery

Yahaya Yakubu Hassau Yakubu Aliyu Mamuda Salihu Yakubu

EXHIBITS

Three (3) AK47 Rifles Forty Nine (49) Rounds 7.62 X 39mm

iii. Two Magazines

Two Dane Guns Curate Chain Three (3) wallets

vii. One Can of Gun Powder

viii. One Bottle of Codeine

Three (3) ATM Cards 79 Rustled Cattle Golf Saloon Car – Operational Vehicle

Sequel to the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, to Operation Absolute Sanity to get rid of all forms of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other violent crimes on Abuja – Kaduna, Abuja – Suleja/Minna highways and other major highways across the country; the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) attached to Operation Absolute Sanity from 7th December, 2017 to 15th December, 2017 working on actionable intelligence and other information provided by victims embarked on massive raids and swooped on hideouts, kidnappers camps where five (5) victims (names withheld) were rescued and the suspects mentioned above arrested after exchanged of gun fire that lasted several hours. Two of the suspects Ismailia Haruna and Dahiru Bello who are the Armourers of the gangs were also arrested.

All the suspects have confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of several kidnap for ransom, armed robbery and cattle rustling crimes. Most of the suspects were identified by their victims, some of whom are present here today. They will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

–

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officers

Force Headquarters