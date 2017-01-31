By Ogbonna Casmir

Operatives of Enugu state police command it effort to rid the state increasing wave of crime yesterday arrested three suspected armed robbers and six cultists.

According to statement the state police public relations officer, Sp Ebere Amaraizu issued yesterday, the suspects; one Emeka Chidogu said to have hailed from Obinagu Amaechi Awkunanaw; Emmanuel Okoh from Amuri; and Ifeanyi Nwaukwu from Agbani all from Enugu state were arrested by its operatives from Ozalla Division on Monday in collaboration with Neighbourhood watch group of Umuatugboma Akaegbeugwu and Obunofia communities.

The state police spokes person stated that the suspects has being terrorizing members of the public particularly road users of Enugu – Port-Harcourt Expressway within Akagbeugwu axis of the state.

Items PPRO said to have recovered from the suspects are one Pump action Automatic machine gun and one berretta pistol with live ammunition; even as investigations into their alleged nefarious activities have begun.

Meanwhile in another development, its operatives of Emene Division have also arrested six people police believed to be members of cult group said to be terrorizing Emene and its environs.

SP Amaraizu said the suspects; Nwali Emmanuel, Chukwu Joseph, Nweke Jeremiah all from Ebonyi state, while Eze Onyema, Nze Saampson hails from Imo state, and Etim Bassey from Cross River state were nabbed on 28/1/17 at Ukwuoji axis of Emene following a tipoff on their alleged nefarious activities.

He said the suspects in company of other fleeing members also in the manhunt list of the operatives had allegedly converged at a spot located at Ukwuoji axis before operatives struck and arrested six while others escaped.

“Suspects are already helping the operatives of the Anti cult Unit of the state police command in their investigations”, he disclosed.