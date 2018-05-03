DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

The police in Anambra State said it has recovered 11 exotic cars of various brands and arrested 11 suspects following the smashing of car snatching syndicate operating in various parts of the state.

The state commissioner of police, Mr. Garba Umar, who paraded the suspects and the cars at the state police command in Awka yesterday, said the command had to redouble its efforts in protecting the lives and property in the state following increasing car robbery incidents in the area.

He listed the recovered vehicles to include Lexus jeep, Mercedes Benz jeep, Toyota corolla, Toyota Camry, among others.

According to the CP, One Christian Ojechi of Abor village, Ogidi IN Idemili North local government area reported that armed men operating with about four motorcycles snatched from him a Mercedes Benz SUV model 350 with Registration No LAGOS FST 141 FB when he stopped to buy something in a shop along Abatete road by Ogidi Boys Secondary School Ogidi.

He said that in the course of investigation, Monday Odi, 35, resident in Ghana, Monday Chita, 28, of School of Health Technology, Obosi, Somtochukwu Ani, 30, of Nkwelle village Ogidi, David Akoi, 30, of Abor village, Umusiome Nkpor and Sunday Nwafor, 30, also of School of Health Technology, Obosi were arrested.

Others arrested for the same offence were Johnson Aerfa, Chibueze Ebenyi of Usho village, Ondo State, who was said to be the sponsor of the gang, as well as Chibuike Ugwu.

According to him, another stolen Lexus SUV was recovered from one Rasheed Abudulazez of NO 505 Durumi Area 1, Garki, Abuja, adding that investigation was still ongoing to arrest other members of the gang still at large.

Similarly, he said, the police investigated the case of one Omairu Yovina Dagahagba of Oghara town in Delta State, who reported that four armed men invaded his flat with gun and cutlasses and robbed him of his Lexus jeep 330 with Registration No LNB 575 DR and other valuable household property, adding that the vehicle was tracked and recovered at Omife 33, Onitsha along with two other suspected stolen vehicles.

Two suspects namely, Azuka Uduji and Ikechukwu Ephraim of 23 Amueheazi Street, 33, Onitsha, were also arrested in connection with the robbery and exhibits recovered from them were a black Toyota Corolla 2017 model, with Registration No AWK 827 KE and an unregistered dark blue Toyota Corolla

Other recovered vehicles include Lexus SUV with Registration No. ABS 242 SQ, re-registered as LAGOS BDG 892, one Mercedes Benz with Registration No. LAGOS FST 141 FB SUV, re-registered as Abuja RSH 999 TB and one Toyota Corolla with Registration No. JJJ 493 KC

The CP said the wife of the principal suspect now at large and the recovered vehicles had been transferred to the Delta State Police Command for further interrogation.

Umar said the suspects confessed to have played various criminal roles for the gang and also admitted to have robbed one Ikechukwu Christian Ujechi of his Mercedes Benz SUV 350 with Registration no. FST 141 FB at gun point.

He said the investigation took detectives to Ondo State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command where the stolen Mercedes Benz SUV was eventually found.

He said that at the time of recovery of the car from one Michael Amodu of Plot 347 AA1extension, Abuja, the car had been re-registered as Abuja RSH 999 TB, explaining that all the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.