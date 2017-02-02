Parade Of Suspects Arrested In Kafanchan And Environs For Inciting Public Disturbance, Disturbance Of Public Peace, Causing Mischief By Fire, Culpable Homicide, Theft And Unlawful Possession Of Prohibited Fire Arms

By The Force Public Relations Officer,

Csp. Jimoh O. Moshood

On 2nd February, 2017,

At Force Headquarters, Abuja

–

It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to today’s event. Concerned by the recent unfortunate sectarian crisis in Kafanchan and neighboring communities in Kaduna state where so many innocent lives were lost and properties worth millions of naira destroyed, as a result of this and the need to put a final stop to the crisis the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, constituted a Joint Tactical Operation Squad (Operation Harmony), comprising the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, SIB, EOD, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Police K9 (Sniffer Dog Section), Police Air wing and Police Medical Team with Headquarters in Kafanchan.

The operation recorded remarkable achievements in tackling the crisis and preventing further disturbance of public peace across southern Kaduna. Seventeen (17) suspects listed below who were arrested in the act and catches of fire arms and ammunition were recovered from them SUSPECTS: Nelson Paul ‘M’ 36years native of Kaninkon Jamma’a LGA Kaduna state

Bulus Jatau ‘M’ age 32yrs from Jamma’a LGA of Kaduna state.

iii. Magaji Shaibu ‘M’ age 30years from chinkun LGA of Kaduna state

Danlami Yakubu ‘M’ age 28years from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

Idris bello ‘M’ chinkun LGA of kaduna state

Danjuma Barde ‘M’ 39 age from chikun LGA of kaduna state

vii. Danjuma barde chikun ‘M’ age 39years from LGA of kaduna state

viii. Goma Adamu ‘M’ age 28years from chukwum LGA of Kaduna state

Samuel Joshua ‘M’ age 29years from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

Abudulkareem Abdul ‘M’ age 20years from Rigasa LGA of kaduna state

Haruna Iliyasu ‘M’ age 20years Kiru LGA of kaduna state

xii. Hassan Idris ‘M’ age 25years from Tsafe of kaduna state

xiii. Adamu Haruna ‘M’ 28years from chikwun of kaduna stste

xiv. Adamu Umar ‘M’ age 27years chikwun LGA of kaduna state

Sulieman Saleh ‘M’ age 30 from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

xvi. Abubakar Mohammadu ‘M’ age 20years from chikwun LGA of kaduna state.

xvii. Muhammadu Jori ‘M’ age 33years from Igabi LGA of kaduana stat

EXHIBITS:

Total number of twenty nine (29) assorted firearms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms

In conclusion, the Inspector General of Police wishes to assure the good people and communities of Southern Kaduna of adequate security and protection of their lives and properties and hereby enjoin them to be law abiding and give peace a chance to prevail and cooperate with the Police personnel deployed in their localities.

Thank you all for your attention and God bless.

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters