Police IG Orders Arrest Of IPAC Chairman After The Defeat Of Pro Buhari Candidate Chekwas Okorie

The last may not have been heard of the just concluded Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) election that saw a devastating defeat of the entire 9 candidates backed by the Buhari APC govt.

Against all odds and attempts to arrest him inside the venue of the election which held at INEC Electoral Institute on Wednesday, the Chairman of PPA party High Chief Peter Ameh defeated the Pro APC candidate and UPP Chairman Chief Chekwas Okorie in a landslide victory that have been adjudged to be free, fair and popular.

The twist!

The shocking defeat of the Pro APC candidates and the victory of new Nine officials as IPAC executives (Peter Ameh of PPA as chairman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of APP as Publicity Secretary, Geff Ojinika of CAC as Deputy Chair, Santuraki as Org. Sec. etc), has thrown the presidency in a qandary.

There is an ongoing move to arrest the newly elected chairman of IPAC and the Chairman of the electoral committee that conducted the election Tank Yunusa by the now controversial Nigerian Police led by IG of Police Ibrahim Idris which few hours after the election set up a suspicious Investigation against the newly elected chairman and the electoral committee chairman using a non existing/phantom allegation.

In a bid to actualize the unpopular plan, the police headquarters today served a letter dated 5th Sept the day of the election, inviting Peter Ameh the new chairman of IPAC to appear before the IG police team investigating the phantom allegation on Monday the 10th of Sept.

We have it on good authority that the plan is to stall the planned take off of the activities of the new executive billed for Monday, same day the police have planned for the invitation to enable them to detain him and charge him to a magistrate court secretly like they did the Premium Times reporters and also secure an order to keep him in prison pending when he relinquishes his mandate or the electoral chairman nullifies the already concluded election to enable the govt influence the set up of a stooge caretaker committee.

We call on Nigerians to join us to resist this latest shameful act of the IG whose loyal officers, just a few days ago raided the home of Ijaw leader Edwin Clark in continuation of his rampaging reign of Impunity and lawlessness. No amount of intimidation or threat to charge us or any of our elected officers for any baseless and useless case can make us relinquish our popular mandate.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

IPAC NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY