DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Police Handcuff Dino Melaye To Hospital Bed, Prevent Senators From Seeing Him

–

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The police have handcuffed Senator Dino Melaye to a hospital bed at the National Hospital, Abuja, apparently to prevent him from escaping from the facility.

Our correspondent gathered on Wednesday that visitors were also not allowed to see the embattled senator, who was forcefully evacuated by the police from a private medical facility, Zankli Hospital and taken to the National Hospital, where he was admitted to the Trauma Centre last night.

It was gathered that some senators who visited him today were barred by the police from entering the ward where Melaye was being cared for.

Melaye had escaped from police custody on Tuesday while being taken to Lokoja, Kogi State, and was conveyed in an ambulance to Zanklin Hospital, Mabushi, Abuja, after sustaining some injuries from his scuffle with his police escorts.

But the police in the evening stormed the hospital and evacuated him to the National Hospital against his doctors’ advice.

The lawmaker was taken in a police ambulance marked NPF 221 D around 10pm.

Two doctors from the hospital were also reportedly taken away by the police.

The National Hospital spokesman, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, confirmed to our correspondent that Melaye was admitted to the hospital last night.