Police Confirm Communal Clash In Nasarawa

The Police in Nasarawa State on Tuesday confirmed the occurrence of a communal clash between the Ebira and Bassa ethnic groups in Ugya village in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Kennedy Idirisu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that the conflict was a spill over of the crisis in the neighbouring Kogi.

‘‘We received information about the crisis this morning and our findings revealed that the situation is a spill over of the crisis in Kogi over the weekend,’’ he said.

Idirisu said although police could not ascertain any casualty figures as at press time, the Police Command was doing its best to contain the situation and avert bloodletting.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Bello, had directed the deployment of officers from the New Karu and Keffi Area Commands to strengthen the personnel already on ground in the area.

He called on the people of the area to refrain from taking laws into their own hands and seek redress over grievances through constituted authority.