Police Arrests Bride for Killing Husband in Kano

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Police in Kano have arrested a newly wedded bride for allegedly poisoning and killing her husband.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer DSP Majiya while briefing news men said that the crime was first reported at the Kofan Wambai station by the brothers of the deceased.

The bride ( name withheld) is said to have Poisoned her husband on the 4th of January 2018 most likely with a rat poison which claimed the life of her husband the next day.

” A group of police were dispatched immediately we received the complaint to bring her in but in reaching the house, we discovered the suspect was no where to be found and she has been on the run before we finally arrested on two days ago that is on Monday“

“Investigations are on, and we would take all necessary steps as soon as we are through” he said.

Kano in recent years, is witnessing cases of brides forced into marriage killing their spouses.