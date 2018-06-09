Police Arrests 22 In Benue Following Attack

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Commissioner of Police in Benue state, Fatai Owoseni says the State Command has arrested 22 suspects following an attack yesterday, by hoodlums from Mbamar-Awajir Community on Ugambe people, both in Konshisha LGA.

In a Press release issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP. Moses Yamu and made available to 247ureports, the command stated that an early morning operation was conducted today by a Reinforcement Team deployed to the area to restore sanity.

“This resulted in the arrest of 22 suspects and the recovery of one Police Bullet Proof Jacket from the hoodlums.

Owoseni said the suspects will be arraigned in Court as soon as investigation is concluded.

He expressed appreciation for the cooperation the command is getting from well meaning people of the State and encouraged them to continue to work with the police to ensure peace and security in the state.

The CP warned the general public especially those miscreants fond of banking on situations to cause mayhem to desist from doing so or face the full wrath of the law.