Police Arrest Two Men For Homosexual In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two men for engaging in homosexual act.

The two men, Ademola Adekunle and Okon Bassey were arrested following a complaint by the first suspect Okon Bassey who reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters on Wednesday that the second suspect Ademola Adekunle was threatening his life with violence.

Upon his Okon’s report , the DPO Onipanu, Sp Sangobiyi Johnson detailed detectives to effect the arrest of the said Ademola.

But the case took another dimension when on questioning, Ademola confessed on how he was introduced to Bassey by one of his boss whom he simply called Mandela and how Bassey promised him N20,000 if he agreed to be his sex partner.

He further stated that the said Bassey has had sex with him for good three times; consequence upon which he has been bleeding in the anus profusely and that Bassey has refused to pay him the promised N20,000.

Upon the confession, the two of them were promptly arrested and detained.

Ademola was taken to hospital and medical report confirmed that his anus has been violently tampered with.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.