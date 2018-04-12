DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested two principal leaders of the Amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers members.

They were apprehended after demanding a ransom of N20million from Niger Delta Petroleum Resources or they will kidnap oil workers of the company.

A police source confirmed the development to Vanguard.

“On Wednesday 11th April 2018, sequel to several reports of threat received by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) located in Obumeze Community, Ahoada LGA Rivers by a group named- Amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers.

“Operatives of the IGP- Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to PH by IGP Ibrahim Idris swooped into action and arrested two (2) principal actors who posed as militants and Threatened the company.

“The threat messages demanded an initial payment of N20million & to be placed on monthly salary of N3million; failure to do so would be followed with kidnap, death, Vandalism/Explosion and attacks on the company’s assets.

“The suspects arrested are: LoveGod Chinuzioke 27yrs native of Obumeze Community Ahoada LGA RiversState; he is from the host community of NDPR and was just granted bail from Port Harcourt Maximum Prison for a case of Armed Robbery and Kidnapping.

“He hatched the idea of extorting money from the company and got contact numbers of the senior personnel of NDPR. Justice Okolo 25yrs; native of Aniocha LGA Delta state.

“He composed and sent the threat messages to the company. Suspect also admitted belonging to a notorious armed robbery gang terrorizing Ahoada and environs and the phone used for the threat was recovered from him.

“Effort is still on going to arrest remaining accomplices at large, and recover arms, Ammunition and Explosives.”