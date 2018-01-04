Police Arrest Ex-Soldiers For Robbery
By Yakubu Salisu A., Kano
The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) attached to Kano and Katsina state have apprehended two ex military personnel for armed robbery.
The dual, Abubakar Ibrahim of Kurmi Mashi Quarters Kaduna State and Jaduwa Thalma of Askira Uba Local Government of Borno State were arrested in full camouflage Army uniform and were about to cross to Niger Republic with a brand new robbed Unregistered Ford Hilux Navy blue colour Motor vehicle.
According to the Kano command spokes person DSP Musa Majia on Thursday , that through prompt dissemination of information, the suspects alleged to have attacked the vehicle owner in Port Harcourt, Rivers State were arrested by Joint SARS Operatives from Kano and Katsina Command.
He further disclosed that the suspects during interrogation, confessed to be dismissed Soldiers who deserted from the service when posted to Baga on operation Lafiya Dole and took to crime.
The principal suspect Abu Soja is a notorious Armed robber who was declared wanted by IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS), SARS Rivers Command and have a pending robbery case at SCIID Bompai Kano.
Investigation is however in progress and the suspects will be charged to court as soon as it is completed.