Police Arrest Cattle Rustlers, Recover 413 Cattle

Press Release

Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Attached To Operation Absolute Sanity Smashed A Vicious And Notorious Cattle Rustlers And Kidnap For Ransom Gang Terrorizing Villages And Towns Along Abuja – Kaduna Highway

-Recovered four hundred and thirteen (413) Cattle, fifty (50) Sheep and two (2) locally made AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, while two (2) Cattle rustlers died during exchange of gun fire.

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) attached to operation absolute sanity on Abuja – Kaduna highway on the 27th November, 2017 at about 0200 hours working on an actionable intelligence provided by the intelligence branch attached to operation absolute sanity swooped on the camps and criminal hideouts of suspected Cattle rustlers at a location inside Kagarko forest, Kaduna State.

(2). The IRT team came under ambush of Cattle rustlers while in the process of carrying out the raid to arrest the suspects and recover the rustled Cattle. The team repelled the attack and engaged the cattle rustlers in fierce gun battle that lasted several hours in the forest. At the end two cattle rustlers fell to the superior fire power of the police intelligence response team while others escaped into the forest with bullet injuries.

The above mentioned numbers of the cattle and sheep were recovered from their criminal hideouts/camps, and were subsequently released to their owners after identification as follows:

(i) Idi Ibrahim seventy one (71) Cattle

(ii) Abdullah Sani forty five (45) Cattle

(iii) Ibrahim Mohd thirteen (13) Cattle

(iv) Adamu Lawal twenty one (21) Cattle & twenty six (26) sheep

(v) Suleiman Sa’idu thirty three (33) Cattle & two (2) Sheep

(vi) Hamisu Ya’u eight (8) cattle

(vii) Musa Sani sixty five (65) cattle thirteen (13) sheep

(viii) Alh. Sale Sani sixty (60) cattle

(ix) Alh. Rumi seventeen (17) cattle

(x) Yakubu Katafila two (2) cattle

(xi) Yusuf Muhammad two (2) cattle

(xii) Seventy six (76) cattle and nine (9) sheep are yet to be claimed.

(3). The Force wishes to advice cattle owners who must have lost their cattle to this gang along Abuja – Kaduna highway to check at operation absolute sanity base at Katari for identification and collection of the remaining cattle. Effort is been intensified to arrest the remaining suspects at large and bring them to justice.

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officers

Force Headquarters

Abuja