Police Academy Disowns Fake Admission List In Circulation

By Yakubu Salisu, Kano

The Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, has on Tuesday in kano, disowned a fake admission list for the 6th regular cadets course in circulation in some quarters of the media.

According to the academy’s Public Relations Officer of the academy, DSP Muhammad Sabo Kurawa, the academy is yet to release the list of successful candidates for selection of interview for the 6th regular cadets course of into the Nigeria Police Academy.

The spokesman in a statement, urge the general public to disregard the purported list published on Daily Trust newspaper of Tuesday, the 18th of September 2018, describing it as the handwork of fraudulent persons to defraud and mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

” The attention of the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil has been drawn to a list of candidates who were ostensibly successful in the last selection examination, published in the Daily Trust newspaper publication of Tuesday, the 18th of September 2018 (on pages 35 to 41).

“For avoidance of doubt, the Commandant of the Academy wish to categorically and unequivocally state that the list did not emanate from the Academy and was done with the intention of misleading the general public.

“Accordingly, the general public is advised to disregard the list in circulation and wait for the authentic list of successful candidates as will soon be posted on the official website of the Academy”.

Furthermore, Kurawa, reaffirmed that the institution is would not derail from its tradition of transparency in all its dealings which include the processes and procedures of admission of fresh candidates into the academy.