Plateau Utd Crash Out Of CAF Champions League, Enyimba Advance

In the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, Enyimba and Akwa United progressed to the next round of the competition after beating their opponents.

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Plateau United were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Etoile du Sahel despite a 1-0 win. MC Alger totally destroyed Otoho of Congo 9-0 in their last home game in the CAF Champions League after going down to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg and no doubt have the quality to record another important win in this encounter.

The country’s other representatives in the competition MFM of Lagos crashed out of the competition on Saturday after losing 6-0 to Algerian side MC Alger in Algiers. They however lost out 7-2 on aggregate. Both Nigerian teams have now dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup.

They will compete in the play-offs as they seek to secure a place in the group stages of the second-tier competition. The Fidelis Ilechukwu-tutored side had earlier won the first leg of the second round by 2-1. The goal was scored by Tosin Omoyele in the 24th minute.

The former African champions defeated Energie Football Club of Benin Republic 3-2 in the second leg tie of their qualifying round fixture at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar. They progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

