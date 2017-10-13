[Photos] Obiano’s One Community One Project Initiative In Anambra Central
The Willie Obiano administration in Anambra State in its 3years of stay in office have achieved the execution of projects in every community of Anambra State. The entire 177 communities of Anambra State have received projects worth N20million under the ‘chose your own project‘ initiative.
Presented below in tabular form and in photographic form are the completed projects in Anambra Central District. 40 communities from the central senatorial district are presented below.
Already, the projects embarked and completed in Anambra south district by the Obiano administration under ‘chose your own project‘ initiative is published here – [Photo Essay] Appreciating Obiano’s One Community One Project Initiative – Anambra South
|Community
|Project
|Eziowelle
|2 Pavilion with 400 seating capacity
|Umuoji
|Operation theater and fencing of the entire center with ancillaries
|Adazi Enu
|48 lockup shops
|Umunachi
|2 pavilion with 400 seating capacity
|Umudioka
|Community civil center – gate house, fencing with ancillaries
|Akwaukwu
|Completion of classroom block
|Oraukwu
|Community town hall
|Ogidi
|Skill acquisition center
|Obosi
|Duplex secretariat – fencing with ancillaries, overhead tank
|Okpuno
|Community civic center
|Nnokwa
|Community civil center
|Alor
|Amphi-theater
|Abatete
|Cottage hospital
|Ezinator
|120 open market stalls, 2 boreholes
|Ifitedunu
|200 open markets stalls
|Mgbakwu
|Market, borehole, renovation of lavatory
|Urum
|200 open markets stalls
|Amawbia
|Upgrading of Amawbia park with entrance gates, lavatory and ancillaries
|Uke
|Town hall
|Nnobi
|Community town hall
|Awba-Ofemili
|Electrification
|Ojoto
|Skill acquisition center, 22 lockup stores
|Nawfia
|44 lockup stores
|Enugwu-Ukwu
|Renovation of civic center
|Nimo
|44 lockup shops
|Amansea
|Community civic center
|Aguluizigbo
|120 open market stalls, 11 lockup stalls
|Ukwulu
|Community civic center
|Nri
|2 mini health centers
|Isuaniocha
|Community civic center with gallery
|Abba
|Renovation of town hall
|Agulu
|Community abattoir, borehole, cow pen, generator house
|Neni
|4 classroom block with offices for the principal office
|Ichida
|Doctors Quarters, overhead tank, gate house, generator house, fencing with ancillaries
|Akwaeze
|2.15km earthwork, drainage and culvert
|Adazi-Nnukwu
|1.5km earthwork, 1.3km drainage and culvert
|Umuawulu
|2.025km earthwork, drainage and culvert
|Obeledu
|Earthwork, drainage and culvert
|Nawgu
|Community civic center
|Mbaukwu
|Doctors Quarters, fencing with ancillaries
