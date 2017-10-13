Published On: Fri, Oct 13th, 2017

[Photos] Obiano’s One Community One Project Initiative In Anambra Central

The Willie Obiano administration in Anambra State in its 3years of stay in office have achieved the execution of projects in every community of Anambra State. The entire 177 communities of Anambra State have received projects worth N20million under the ‘chose your own project‘ initiative.

Presented below in tabular form and in photographic form are the completed projects in Anambra Central District. 40 communities from the central senatorial district are presented below.

Already, the projects embarked and completed in Anambra south district by the Obiano administration under ‘chose your own project‘ initiative is published here – [Photo Essay] Appreciating Obiano’s One Community One Project Initiative – Anambra South

 

Community Project
Eziowelle 2 Pavilion with 400 seating capacity
Umuoji Operation theater and fencing of the entire center with ancillaries
Adazi Enu 48 lockup shops
Umunachi 2 pavilion with 400 seating capacity
Umudioka Community civil center – gate house, fencing with ancillaries
Akwaukwu Completion of classroom block
Oraukwu Community town hall
Ogidi Skill acquisition center
Obosi Duplex secretariat – fencing with ancillaries, overhead tank
Okpuno Community civic center
Nnokwa Community civil center
Alor Amphi-theater
Abatete Cottage hospital
Ezinator 120 open market stalls, 2 boreholes
Ifitedunu 200 open markets stalls
Mgbakwu Market, borehole, renovation of lavatory
Urum 200 open markets stalls
Amawbia Upgrading of Amawbia park with entrance gates, lavatory and ancillaries
Uke Town hall
Nnobi Community town hall
Awba-Ofemili Electrification
Ojoto Skill acquisition center, 22 lockup stores
Nawfia 44 lockup stores
Enugwu-Ukwu Renovation of civic center
Nimo 44 lockup shops
Amansea Community civic center
Aguluizigbo 120 open market stalls, 11 lockup stalls
Ukwulu Community civic center
Nri 2 mini health centers
Isuaniocha Community civic center with gallery
Abba Renovation of town hall
Agulu Community abattoir, borehole, cow pen, generator house
Neni 4 classroom block with offices for the principal office
Ichida Doctors Quarters, overhead tank, gate house, generator house, fencing with ancillaries
Akwaeze 2.15km earthwork, drainage and culvert
Adazi-Nnukwu 1.5km earthwork, 1.3km drainage and culvert
Umuawulu 2.025km earthwork, drainage and culvert
Obeledu Earthwork, drainage and culvert
Nawgu Community civic center
Mbaukwu Doctors Quarters, fencing with ancillaries

