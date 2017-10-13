The Willie Obiano administration in Anambra State in its 3years of stay in office have achieved the execution of projects in every community of Anambra State. The entire 177 communities of Anambra State have received projects worth N20million under the ‘chose your own project‘ initiative.

Presented below in tabular form and in photographic form are the completed projects in Anambra Central District. 40 communities from the central senatorial district are presented below.

Already, the projects embarked and completed in Anambra south district by the Obiano administration under ‘chose your own project‘ initiative is published here – [Photo Essay] Appreciating Obiano’s One Community One Project Initiative – Anambra South

Community Project Eziowelle 2 Pavilion with 400 seating capacity Umuoji Operation theater and fencing of the entire center with ancillaries Adazi Enu 48 lockup shops Umunachi 2 pavilion with 400 seating capacity Umudioka Community civil center – gate house, fencing with ancillaries Akwaukwu Completion of classroom block Oraukwu Community town hall Ogidi Skill acquisition center Obosi Duplex secretariat – fencing with ancillaries, overhead tank Okpuno Community civic center Nnokwa Community civil center Alor Amphi-theater Abatete Cottage hospital Ezinator 120 open market stalls, 2 boreholes Ifitedunu 200 open markets stalls Mgbakwu Market, borehole, renovation of lavatory Urum 200 open markets stalls Amawbia Upgrading of Amawbia park with entrance gates, lavatory and ancillaries Uke Town hall Nnobi Community town hall Awba-Ofemili Electrification Ojoto Skill acquisition center, 22 lockup stores Nawfia 44 lockup stores Enugwu-Ukwu Renovation of civic center Nimo 44 lockup shops Amansea Community civic center Aguluizigbo 120 open market stalls, 11 lockup stalls Ukwulu Community civic center Nri 2 mini health centers Isuaniocha Community civic center with gallery Abba Renovation of town hall Agulu Community abattoir, borehole, cow pen, generator house Neni 4 classroom block with offices for the principal office Ichida Doctors Quarters, overhead tank, gate house, generator house, fencing with ancillaries Akwaeze 2.15km earthwork, drainage and culvert Adazi-Nnukwu 1.5km earthwork, 1.3km drainage and culvert Umuawulu 2.025km earthwork, drainage and culvert Obeledu Earthwork, drainage and culvert Nawgu Community civic center Mbaukwu Doctors Quarters, fencing with ancillaries

