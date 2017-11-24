The show of love and celebration continues as Federal Executive Members celebrates the latest Governor Elect…

Read as put together by James Eze, SSA to Gov. Willie Obiano…

Fellow Governors Shower Love on Obiano at NEC Meeting

As would be expected, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State was the centre of attention at yesterday’s National Economic Council Meeting at the State House in Abuja as his fellow governors gathered around him to rejoice with him on his re-election in last Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.

My very good friend, one of the best photo journalists and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Photography, Mr Sunday Aghaeze graciously covered every second of Governor Obiano’s interaction with his colleagues and kindly sent them to me afterwards.

These pictures are saying one thing and one thing only – Governor Obiano enjoys the goodwill of his colleagues. Indeed, there is no over-emphasizing the importance of goodwill at every point in our lives.