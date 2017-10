Photos Of Evans At Ikeja High Court

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (a.k.a Evans) is currently being arraigned before an Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court.

Who Will Win Anambra Guber? Gov. Willie Obiano [APGA]

Hon. Osita Chidoka [UPP]

Oseloka Obaze [PDP]

Tony Nwoye [APC] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...